Anglian Water close busy Sleaford town centre street to fix leak

Road closed

Watergate and West Banks have been closed to through traffic today (Friday) as a result of the emergency repairs.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “Our teams are repairing a leak on Castle Causeway, at the junction between Watergate and West Banks. In order to keep our engineers, customers and road users safe, we have closed this part of the road while we carry out this essential work.

“Road closure signs are in place and access is available for residents and businesses through a full diversion route. The repair should be completed by tomorrow (Saturday) morning, with the road back open as normal.