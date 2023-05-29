Register
Appeal after death of woman in her 60s who collapsed while cycling in Sutton-on-Sea

A woman in her 60s has sadly died after collapsing while cycling in Sutton-on-Sea.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th May 2023, 07:37 BST
Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.
Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

The incident happened in Station Road in Sutton on Sea yesterday evening (Sunday, May 28).

Police received a call that the woman was in need of medical assistance at 6.43pm.

However, despite the efforts of those who responded to the incident, she died a short while later.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

Lincolnshire Police are now asking for help with their investigation.

They know the woman had been heading in the Skegness direction and would like to view dashcam footage from people who may have been driving near to the chip shop in High Street to the Co-op store in Station Road between 6.30pm and 6.45pm last night.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 377 of 28 May.

They can also [email protected] quoting incident incident number in the subject line.

