Appeal after fatal collision near Glentham

The collision happened at the junction of Cross Lane. Image: Google

The collision happened on the A631 near Glentham, at the junction of Cross Lane just after 2pm.

It involved a blue Hyundai i20 car and a black Yamaha motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s from Sheffield, was seriously injured and later died.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch.

"Similarly, if you have dashcam footage that may have captured the collision, or the vehicles shortly prior to the collision, we would be grateful if you would review it and pass on anything that could be of use in our investigation.”