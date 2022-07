Call police on 101.

Just after 12.30pm on Saturday, officers received reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Vivaro and a 76-year-old male pedestrian on Hurdman Way.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The A52 at Ingoldmells was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.