Appeal following death of motorcyclist

The A57 Gainsborough Road, with the junction of the B1190, Tom Otters Road. Photo: Google Streetview

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A57 Gainsborough Road, with the junction of the B1190, Tom Otters Road, Drinsy Nook, just after 9.20 pm last night (Monday).

The two vehicles involved in the crash are a black Yamaha motorbike and a white BMW coupe, 1 series. The motorbike was travelling away from Saxilby and the white BMW travelling towards Saxilby when the collision happened.

The rider of the motorbike, a man, aged 30 years, was taken to hospital where he sadly died. His family have been informed.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either the motorbike or the BMW before the crash to contact the investigation team.

A spokesman said: "We are asking anyone who was in the area to check any dashcam footage for either of the vehicles and to contact us if they are able to help.

"We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry."