There has been an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage by police investigating a collision on the A52 near Threekingham where one person was injured.

Officers are looking to understand the circumstances of the two vehicle collision on the A52 at the junction with Mareham Lane after emergency services were called to a report that a blue Ford Transit Connect and a white Vauxhall Corsa were in collision at around 8am on Wednesday, November 15.

One person was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

In a statement the force added: “We are particularly keen to trace the driver of another vehicle which is believed to have turned in to Mareham Lane heading north just before the collision occurred as they may have more information which could help our investigation.

“If you were travelling along the A52 in the Threekingham area between 7.50am and 8.05am on Wednesday November 15, please check your dashcam footage and see if it may have captured any of the vehicles involved or the incident itself.”