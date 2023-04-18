Concerned police have put out an appeal to help find a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing from Sleaford.

Have you seen Keegan? He is missing from Sleaford. Photo: Lincs Police

According to Lincolnshire Police, Keegan, was last seen on Eastgate, Sleaford and Newfield Road, Sleaford yesterday evening (Monday, April 17) and is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit.

A police spokesman said: “We are extremely concerned for his welfare and are desperate to find him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you think you’ve seen him, know where he might be or have any information that might help us locate Keegan, please get in touch.”