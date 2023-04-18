Register
Appeal for teenage boy, 14, missing from Sleaford

Concerned police have put out an appeal to help find a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing from Sleaford.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST
Have you seen Keegan? He is missing from Sleaford. Photo: Lincs PoliceHave you seen Keegan? He is missing from Sleaford. Photo: Lincs Police
Have you seen Keegan? He is missing from Sleaford. Photo: Lincs Police

According to Lincolnshire Police, Keegan, was last seen on Eastgate, Sleaford and Newfield Road, Sleaford yesterday evening (Monday, April 17) and is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit.

A police spokesman said: “We are extremely concerned for his welfare and are desperate to find him.

“If you think you’ve seen him, know where he might be or have any information that might help us locate Keegan, please get in touch.”

You can do so by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 488 of 13/04/23.