Appeal for ‘toad patrol’ migration volunteers in Sleaford

It will soon be spring and volunteers are needed to help with Sleaford Toad Group's patrols. EMN-220702-183958001

The sight of a Common Toad fills many of us with memories of childhoods, overturning old logs or buckets and finding these bumpy, grumpy creatures hiding beneath.

Their incredible golden eyes have filled our imaginations and folklore with tales of potions and warty skin - they are woven into our culture and psyche. But sadly the Common Toad is no longer common - and it is up to us to save them.

Fiona Cousland and the Sleaford Toad Group have a fight on their hands to save these amazing animals, but they are running out of time.

Due to habitat reduction and a huge number of road deaths, this endearing species has declined in the UK by 68 per cent in the last 30 years. If this continues, we could lose all our Common Toads by 2030.

The Sleaford Toad Group has been running for around 10 years now. The Toad Patrol operates between lakes and spring breeding grounds off Mareham Lane near Burton Pedwardine to make sure the toads are helped across the country lane without getting squashed.

Fiona explained: “If it wasn’t for the amazing band of volunteers, our local toads would be in a bad state.

“As it is, our numbers locally have fallen quite a lot, but we still need new volunteers to help.

“It’s such a worthwhile cause, and once you see a toad, you just want to see more and help these remarkable creatures.”

Fiona said: “The lane we patrol is lovely, especially on a full moon when toad activity is greatest. They play such an important part in our ecosystem and food chains.

“Training is given before you start, and also you will be with a senior volunteer the first few times you volunteer.”

Toad migration lasts around six weeks, give or take a few if temperatures plummet. Even if you can only spare a few hours each week it would be appreciated, says Fiona.