Register
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Appeal for witnesses after man collapses and dies in Burgh-le-Marsh

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s collapsed and died in Burgh le Marsh.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th Aug 2023, 08:12 BST
Call 101 if you can help with the investigation.Call 101 if you can help with the investigation.
Call 101 if you can help with the investigation.

Officers were called to East End just after 6.10 pm on Friday (August 23) when it was reported the man had collapsed and he died a short time later. His family have been informed.

An investigation was launched and two men, aged 44 and 70, have been arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently bailed while inquiries continue.

As part of the investigation, police have spoken to a number of people who were present at the time and we are reviewing CCTV, other inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

They are now appealing for anyone who has information that will assist, and has not yet provided their details, to contact the investigating officer. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident 442 of Friday 25 August.

Related topics:East EndCCTV