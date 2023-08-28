Appeal for witnesses after man collapses and dies in Burgh-le-Marsh
Officers were called to East End just after 6.10 pm on Friday (August 23) when it was reported the man had collapsed and he died a short time later. His family have been informed.
An investigation was launched and two men, aged 44 and 70, have been arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently bailed while inquiries continue.
As part of the investigation, police have spoken to a number of people who were present at the time and we are reviewing CCTV, other inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
They are now appealing for anyone who has information that will assist, and has not yet provided their details, to contact the investigating officer. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident 442 of Friday 25 August.