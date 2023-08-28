Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s collapsed and died in Burgh le Marsh.

Call 101 if you can help with the investigation.

Officers were called to East End just after 6.10 pm on Friday (August 23) when it was reported the man had collapsed and he died a short time later. His family have been informed.

An investigation was launched and two men, aged 44 and 70, have been arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently bailed while inquiries continue.

As part of the investigation, police have spoken to a number of people who were present at the time and we are reviewing CCTV, other inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.