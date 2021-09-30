Appeal for witnesses after ‘serious’ collision near Horncastle

Investigators are appealing for witnesses

Emergency services were called to Main Road, Revesby, near Horncastle, at around 5.30pm on Sunday (September 26), following a crash between a Honda motorcycle and a Jaguar.

The incident took place a short distance away from the Red Lion Hotel, and the road was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the collision.

The motorcyclist and their passenger were injured in the collision, and officers are now launching an appeal for witnesses who have yet to come forward to do so.