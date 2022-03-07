Appeal for witnesses after serious injury accident in Ingoldmells

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you can help with the investigation.

Drivers and passengers sustained injuries in the two-vehicle collision that took place on Roman Bank, directly outside the Coastfields holiday village, yesterday (Sunday) at 12.19pm.

The collision involved a black Audi A4 convertible, travelling northbound, and a white Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver and passenger in the Audi, both males, were taken to hospital. The passenger is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Range Rover, also male, was also taken to hospital.

Police would like to speak to witnesses, dashcam footage or any information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting Incident 168 of 6 March.

Alternatively email [email protected] putting “Incident 168 of 6 March” in the Subject line.