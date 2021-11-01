Appeal for witnesses after tragic death of man, 19, in road accident near Spilsby

Call police on 101.

The collision was reported at 6.10am this morning (Monday) after a passer-by saw a white mini off the road in Spilsby Road, Scremby.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people injured in the collision.

His next of kin have been informed.

The road is closed while officers carry out initial enquiries.

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who was traveling in the area between 6am and 6.15am and might have seen the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the incident.

Police would also like to see dashcam footage.

If you can help with the investigation, call 101, quoting incident number 47 of 1st November 2021.

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting the ncident number in the subject line.