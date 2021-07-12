Appeal for witnesses after woman in 20s dies in collision

Call police on 101.

The accident happened on Station Road, Eastville, just after 9am yesterday (Sunday).

The woman who lost her life was driving a red Citroen C4.

It is believed she was travelling from Friskney to Stickney.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a period of time.

A statement from police said: "We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a Citroen C1 who we believe to have been travelling in the opposite direction of the vehicle as they may have witnessed something in their rear-view mirror before the incident.

"We are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 8:00 and 8:30am today to make contact with our officers. We are keen to review dashcam footage captured along Fodderdyke Drain at the same time to get in touch."

Anyone who can help police is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 132 of 11th July 2021.

Alternatively email [email protected] , quoting the incident number in the subject line.