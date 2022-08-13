Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The London Road junction with Ralph’s Lane. Image: Google

Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision between an orange Suzuki and a blue Ford Transit, which happened on the B1397 London Road at Wyberton at the junction with Ralphs Lane at around 8.15am yesterday morning (Friday).

A police spokesperson said: “A woman in her 70s has suffered serious injuries in the collision and has been taken to hospital.

“The road was closed while we investigated the collision and the vehicles were recovered, it re-opened at 3.15pm

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident who has any information or dashcam footage that will help with our investigation.”