Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision between an orange Suzuki and a blue Ford Transit, which happened on the B1397 London Road at Wyberton at the junction with Ralphs Lane at around 8.15am yesterday morning (Friday).
A police spokesperson said: “A woman in her 70s has suffered serious injuries in the collision and has been taken to hospital.
“The road was closed while we investigated the collision and the vehicles were recovered, it re-opened at 3.15pm
“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident who has any information or dashcam footage that will help with our investigation.”
You can get in touch with the police by emailing [email protected] and quoting ‘Incident 92 of 11 August’ in the subject line, or call 101 quoting Incident 92 of 11 August.