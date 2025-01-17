Appeal goes out for Boston May Fair memories to help mark event's 900th anniversary this year

​This year, Boston’s historic May Fair turns 900 years old.

To help mark the occasion, an exhibition dedicated to the annual event is to be held in the town from March 22 to May 17.

Providing the venue will be the relatively youthful Boston Guildhall Museum, in South Street, which dates back a mere 630 years or so.

The exhibition will feature photos and objects from Boston photographer and historian Neil Watson and the Showmen’s Guild.

Alongside this, a community exhibition is planned, for which the museum is inviting contributions from the public.

Anyone who has a photo of the May Fair that they would like to contribute to the community exhibition, is asked to email it to [email protected] by February 12 for a chance to have it go on show.

Contributors are asked to include the names of the people in the picture if known, an approximate date, and any stories or memories associated with the image.

Multiple pictures can be sent. By making a submission, contributors agree to have the photo/s used in the exhibition and any related promotions, while retaining copyright ownership.

For those without email access, images can be brought to the museum during its opening hours (Wednesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 3.30pm).

Councillor Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for culture at Boston Borough Council, said: “We are very fortunate to live in a town with such rich heritage and history. Celebrating 900 years of the Boston May Fair is a fantastic achievement, and something we should all be very proud of. I have many fond memories of the May Fair and am excited to see others’ experiences at the exhibition.

“This is a remarkable celebration, and I highly encourage everyone to contribute their photos to make the exhibition the best it can be.”

More information about the 900th anniversary of the Boston May Fair and the exhibition can be found on the Boston Guildhall’s Facebook page.

The six photos featured on this page are taken from The Standard’s archives, spanning the last three decades of the last century.

1 . May Fair memories Five youngsters at the May Fair in 1978. Photo: Boston Standard

2 . May Fair memories Another photo from the May Fair of 1978. Photo: Boston Standard

3 . May Fair memories The opening of Boston’s 1988 May Fair. Photo: Boston Standard

4 . May Fair memories Another photo from Boston's 1988 May Fair. Photo: Boston Standard