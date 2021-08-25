Appeal is launched after tragic death of girl, 2, in Ingoldmells caravan fire

A toddler tragically died in a fire at Sealands caravan park in Ingoldmells.

The mother, named locally as Natasha Broadley, and her four children were staying at the Sealands park in Ingoldmells when their caravan caught fire on Monday evening around 10.30pm.

Three of the children and Natasha escaped safely, but the youngest daughter sadly passed away.

Around 50 people at the caravan site were evacuated from their vans and put into emergency accommodation that was created at the Laver Leisure park.

Yesterday, a forensic team and police dogs were at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

The GoFundMe appeal has been launched by Laurie Selfridge and had already raised £3,921 of the £5,000 needed at the time of writing.

Laura said: "As yesterday’s tragic news has broken all our hearts, only God knows what pain Natasha and her children are going through right now .

"Their life has been torn apart in a million ways.

"Their baby sister so tragically taken from them all - if we can give Tasha some peace at this time by helping her in any way you can it would be so appreciated. Please donate anything you can."

To make a donation visit here.