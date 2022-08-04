Appeal to help mum and two autistic sons who 'lost everything' in Boston flats fire

Inset: Anna and her two sons 'lost everything' in the flats fire in Boston on July 19. Main image: The block of flats after it was demolished.

The fire began at Charlston Terrace, part of Haven Village, in London Road, on July 19 - the hottest day on UK record.

Anna Wasilewska was at home in her second floor apartment with her two autistic sons when the terrifying incident unfolded.

She was only alerted to the blaze when her seven year-old son Bryan - who almost never speaks due to ‘severe autism’ - began shouting.

A scene from the fire at Haven Village, shared by Ben Illsley, group manager with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

“It was around 2pm when Bryan ran into the living room and started screaming ‘Mama – fire!’”, said Anna.

"I went quickly to the boys' room and I saw through the window that it was on fire and there was a lot of smoke.

"I asked the boys to put on their shoes quickly and we have to run away from the house.”

Anna said her instant reaction was to get her boys out of the building as soon as possible – fearing their lives were at stake.

Anna's young sons Bryan and Mateusz were at home with her when the fire took hold of the building.

"I wanted to leave the building as soon as possible, I was afraid for the boys and me,” she added: “When we left the building, I knew we were safe.”

Anna said she only had time to grab her mobile phone, wallet and keys – with all other belongings destroyed in the blaze.

The family were among a dozen residents to be evacuated from the block and nearby buildings before taking shelter with others at nearby church hall.

Family friend Anna Lukasiewicz took the family into her home for a few days until alternative accommodation could be arranged.

The fire service pictured assessing the damage at the four-storey building.

Her friend has now set up a JustGiving appeal to try and raise £10,000 to get the family back on their feet.

She writes: “Last night my friend called me crying that her home was on fire! Her older boy Bryan (my Godson) - who normally does not speak due to the severe autism – came running shouting MAMA FIRE!

"She has two boys both suffering due to autism, she is a full time career for them.

"She lost everything, all she could do is grab her boys and run to save their lives.”

"They are unharmed but in the fire they have lost everything they collected and bought over the years. In the apartment she had not only private possessions like white goods, electronics, clothing and furniture she also had all sensory toys, all equipment purchased from the family fund, everything that built security for her boys.”

The cause of the fire was said to have been carelessly discarded smoking materials somewhere in building.

So far the appeal to help Anna and her sons has raised £2,325.