Applications for Lincolnshire firefighters opening soon

Could you be a firefighter?

Applications will open on August 1 with webinars and ‘Have a Go’ days from July to answer any questions and support applicants through the process.

This recruitment drive will fill around 10 vacancies across Lincolnshire's nine full-time fire stations. You do need to be over 18, with a full driving license.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services, said: "Being a firefighter is one of the most important and rewarding ways for someone to serve and protect their community.

"In Lincolnshire, our firefighters come from all types of backgrounds and professions, but what they share is a commitment to their community.”

Watch Manager Julia Whitfield said: "The recruitment process is quite long as we need to assess all aspects of people's abilities, with successful applicants starting their training in February 2023. If you want to find out more, please come along to one of our Have a Go sessions or sign up for one of our online webinars."

Download the Candidate Pack from the website www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr.