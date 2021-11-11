Armistice Day commemorations in Sleaford

A scene from the Armistice Day Remembrance Service led by Rev Philip Johnson, in Sleaford Market Place today (Thursday, November 11). Personnel from RAF College Cranwell, along with members of the Royal British Legion and members of the public, gathered to remember the Fallen during a short service. Photo: Paul Saxby/MOD ©MoD Crown Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved Media Services RAF College Cranwell Sleaford Lincolnshire. EMN-211111-150916001

The annual event continues to give people a moment to pause and reflect upon the sacrifice of the thousands of troops who died in the First World War, remembered on the 11th hours of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Personnel from RAF College Cranwell, joined veterans and members of the Royal British Legion, members of the public, schools and civic dignitaries to remember the Fallen during a short service around the war memorial.

It will be the same setting for Remembrance Sunday, on November 14, when a parade will form up on Station Road at 10.15am, consisting of military, veterans and youth organisations, and march to the Market Place for the Remembrance Service and wreath laying by representatives of these organisationis as well as local politicians.

Poppies decorating the Sleaford station allotment. EMN-211111-152439001

Communities along the route of the Poacher Line, which runs from Nottingham to Skegness, had been asked to commemorate Armistice Day.

Adopters of the community allotment on Sleaford railway station platform, Rainbow Stars, a support group for young people with a disability, have been busy making or knitting poppies from cardboard, wool or anything they could think of. They used them to decorate the railway station in time for the 9.15am train when they presented a wreath.

Poppies decorating the Sleaford station allotment, along with some of the adopters from Rainbow Stars. EMN-211111-152449001