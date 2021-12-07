Ashes of much-loved RNLI coxwain scattered in sea off Skegness coast

The ashes of much-loved Skegness RNLI coxwain Richard (Watty) Watson have been scattered at sea.

Richard (Watty) Watson died tragically in a road traffic accident on October 1. He had served 32 years with the RNLI, saving hundreds of lives, before he retired in 2019.

Onlookers watched the ceremony from Skegness beach near the RNLI lifeboat station on Sunday.

The RNLI has shared some pictures of the day on social media, saying: "We gathered together to commit the ashes of our dear friend and Coxswain Richard ‘Watty’ Watson to the sea, just off central beach.

"A fitting final resting place to lay a guardian of the sea surrounded by his crew and from a boat he dedicated so much of his life to.

"Our continued love and support go to his beloved wife, Sandra, who will always be a part of our family.

"We thank our close friends and colleagues from our flank stations of Humber, Mablethorpe, Hunstanton and Wells for their show of support."

An appeal for £50,000 for Skegness Lifeboat Station which would be a lasting legacy to Watty was launched earlier this year.

Former Skegness coxwain Richard (Watty) Watson with RNLI volunteers.

So far it has raised £30,000. To make a donation to the appeal visit RNLI Skegness - In memory of Watty