August Bank Holiday bin collection changes

Whatever your plans for the coming Bank Holiday Monday, make sure you don’t miss the change to bin collections.

North Kesteven District Council is reminding households with Monday collections to check their bin collection dates for the August bank holiday.

If your purple-lidded bins would usually be collected on Monday 28 August in North Kesteven, you’ll need to put them out instead on Saturday 26 August by 6.30am to accommodate for the Bank Holiday, this also applies to brown garden waste bins due to be collected on that day.

All other collection days remain as usual, with bins out by 6.30am on the day of collection.

If you are unsure about the collection days for any of your bins, you can use the dedicated online tool or download your full collection calendar to your phone or device at: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday

Lots of waste can be generated by summer activities – especially if the weather is good – but every household can help this late August Bank Holiday by remembering #RightThingRightBin and checking if they are unsure.

Foil from sandwiches and picnics is fantastic to put in your green-lidded bin, provided it is clean, dry and has no food or greasy residue. Drinks cartons can go in as well, clean and dry, as can plastic drinks bottles and glass bottles!

If you have enjoyed a summer barbecue, you should wait until the barbecue ashes are completely cold before placing in the black bin only. They’ll be made into electricity at the Energy from Waste plant in North Hykeham along with your other black bin waste

Single-use barbecues must also go in black bin only, and only once cold. They cannot be recycled. Pop them into the black bin whole and they’ll be made into electricity at the Energy from Waste plant in North Hykeham.

Make sure you watch out for soft plastics. These are plastics which can be scrunched - think food wrappers and crisp packets from picnics or packed lunches, bread bags and chocolate wrappers, and carrier bags. These can be taken back to shop collection points – lots of supermarkets have them, as do larger convenience stores including Lincolnshire Co-ops. If not possible, they should go in your black bin only to be made into electricity at the Energy from Waste plant in North Hykeham.

Takeaway containers such as burger or pizza boxes need to stay away from your recycling – even if they say they are recyclable on the package. This is because they soak up food residue so easily and can make otherwise good recycling greasy too. They should go in your black bin only, to be made into electricity. The only exception is plastic takeaway tubs, which can go in your green-lidded bin clean and dry!

If ever unsure whether an item can go in your bins, you can check the Council’s Right Thing Right Bin leaflet and A-Z here: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling.