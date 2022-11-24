Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is taking part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise £48,000 in just one week!

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance have launched the BIG GIVE Christmas Challenge.

The charity needs to raise £24,000 in online donations to secure a match pot that will double the amount raised. All donations will support LNAA’s vital lifesaving work, 24 hours a day,Tuesday, every day of the year.

Until December 6, all donations will have twice the impact.

Advertisement

Bradley’s story is one that a parent never wants to experience. One cold, wet day, the emergency service received an emergency call that a child was in a critical condition after falling from his bike during an off-road cycle race.

Unable to fly the helicopter as the weather was bad, Doctor Mike Hughes, together with Matt Burns, a specialist Helicopter Emergency Medical Service paramedic, used the Critical Care Car to travel to the scene.

Advertisement

The track was covered in thick mud and Bradley was cold and in a lot of pain, as the brake lever of his bike was stuck in his leg. The injury was serious and could potentially have been life-changing for a child.

Bradley was given pain relief to make him more comfortable.

Advertisement

As the weather began to clear, a helicopter was called and flew him to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham in record time, which allowed him to get into surgery faster.

Michelle Hill, Individual Giving Manager at LNAA said: “We respond to, on average, four missions a day, bringing the most advanced pre-hospital care to the side of patients just like Bradley.

Advertisement

“Whether at the beachside, on the roadside or in the countryside, our critical care team respond to emergencies of the most serious kind, providing medical interventions that can mean the difference between life and death.

“And it is the generosity of people who support us that enables us to deliver this life-saving service. We receive no Government funding and rely on the generosity of the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”

Advertisement

Donations during the Christmas Challenge will be generously matched by our sponsors, Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Countryside Appeal and The Hospital Saturday Fund.

“We hope everyone will give generously this year to help us reach our target and enable us to help keep our iconic helicopter flying and our critical care cars operational.”

Advertisement