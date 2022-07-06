Lincolnshire Police.

The incident took place in Langrick at the junction of the Main Road and Armtree Road, just after 11.15am yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “One man, the rider of a red Ducati motorbike has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

"The second vehicle involved in the crash is a white Range Rover.”

The road was closed for some time yesterday to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.

The spokesperson added: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have seen either vehicle near to the scene or has recorded the vehicles on dashcam or similar recording devices, to get in touch.”