Bishop of Lincoln to rededicate refurbished village church

News

A Harvest celebration will follow on Sunday, September 19.

This will mark not only the Harvest period, but also the recent renovations carried out to the church floor, kitchen, curtains and carpet.

It will feature a Thanksgiving service at 9.30am. People are asked to bring items for the foodbank.

Then, at 5.30pm, there will be a Harvest tea followed by a celebration concert with Sleaford Vintage Band.