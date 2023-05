Motorists are being urged to avoid the Boardsides in Boston following a serious road collision this afternoon (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police collision investigation unit. Stock image

The force issued the following message via Twitter a few minutes ago: “We are at the scene of a serious collision involving a van and a push bike at Boardsides, Wyberton Fen, Boston.

"The road has been closed. Please avoid the area if you can. Inc246 of 19 May.”

The A1121 Boardsides is located to the west of Boston, in Wyberton Fen.