Boston based author, Tanya Knight, releases her new novel Love and a Crocodile
Tanya invites readers on a poignant journey of love, loss, and self-discovery, following the success of her debut novel, Men Are Like Buses.
In her follow-up Tanya delves deeper into the complexities of relationships and personal growth.
Readers are introduced to Lily, a 30-year-old woman navigating the tumultuous waters of modern dating after enduring heartache. Lily finds herself caught between two men – one a new flame, the other an ex-lover. Through her experiences, Lily learns valuable lessons about love, resilience, and the importance of seizing life's unpredictable opportunities.
Against the backdrop of an exhilarating overseas adventure, Lily's quest for love takes on a global dimension, adding depth to her journey of self-discovery. Tanya's prose and characterizations are said to offer readers a heartfelt exploration of the human heart and its capacity for love and forgiveness.
Love and a Crocodile is now available on Amazon as an eBook, paperback, or on Kindle Unlimited, along with Tanya's debut novel, Men Are Like Buses.
Tanya is also an avid sports enthusiast, competing in endurance running and triathlon events. She is a qualified triathlon coach and Run Director of Boston Parkrun.