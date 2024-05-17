Boston based author, Tanya Knight, releases her new novel Love and a Crocodile

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boston based author, Tanya Knight has released her second novel, Love and a Crocodile, a ‘romcom’ about love, heartbreak, and second chances.

Tanya invites readers on a poignant journey of love, loss, and self-discovery, following the success of her debut novel, Men Are Like Buses.

In her follow-up Tanya delves deeper into the complexities of relationships and personal growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers are introduced to Lily, a 30-year-old woman navigating the tumultuous waters of modern dating after enduring heartache. Lily finds herself caught between two men – one a new flame, the other an ex-lover. Through her experiences, Lily learns valuable lessons about love, resilience, and the importance of seizing life's unpredictable opportunities.

Love and a Crocodile by Tanya Knight.

Against the backdrop of an exhilarating overseas adventure, Lily's quest for love takes on a global dimension, adding depth to her journey of self-discovery. Tanya's prose and characterizations are said to offer readers a heartfelt exploration of the human heart and its capacity for love and forgiveness.

Love and a Crocodile is now available on Amazon as an eBook, paperback, or on Kindle Unlimited, along with Tanya's debut novel, Men Are Like Buses.