Boston borough residents invited to sign up for 2025/26 garden waste collection service

​From Monday (January 6), residents of Boston Borough can renew or subscribe online for garden waste collections for the 2025/26 season.

The service will be charged at £52.50 for the year – a £2.50 rise on the 2024/25 season, which the council has put down to ‘rising operational costs’.

Collections will begin the week commencing March 31.

New and existing customers will be automatically entered into a prize draw competition, giving them the chance to win the service for free. Residents signing up online will also automatically be entered into a prize draw for a Lincolnshire hamper, valued at £52.50.

The competitions are not open to Boston Borough Council employees or elected members and telephone payments will not be able to be processed until January 20, the council notes.

The 2024/25 season comes to a close during the week ending March 30.

Coun Callum Butler, portfolio holder for environmental, said: “Renewing your garden waste collection is a simple way to keep our community clean and green. Let's all do our part to maintain the beauty of Boston Borough.”

Residents who subscribe will receive a letter with full details and a sticker for their bin or bins.

For more on the scheme, visit www.boston.gov.uk/gardenwaste