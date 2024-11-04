Boston care duo named as Great British Care Awards regional finalists

Boston care home, Skirbeck Court, is celebrating two finalists in the East Midlands Great British Care Awards 2025. Sasha Thornalley, Head of Care, is a finalist in the Care Home Frontline Leader category and Joanne Gostelow, Head Housekeeper, is a finalist in the Ancillary Worker category.

The duo from Skirbeck Court, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), will attend the Awards event on 27 November at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham.

Sasha joined Skirbeck Court in May 2020 after working for several years in the care sector. Sasha has experience as a Night Carer, Activities Co-ordinator, Carer, Senior Carer and Deputy Manager. She said:

“I am honoured and humbled to be nominated for the regional care awards. It really is lovely to be recognised and I thank all of my team at Skirbeck Court for their continued support and hard work. Without them none of this would be possible.”

Joanne joined Skirbeck Court in 2005, where she worked as a Carer for many years before becoming a Housekeeper. She was promoted Head Housekeeper and has been leading the team for the last three years.

Joanne said: "I was taken aback to learn that I had been nominated in the Great British Care Awards. To be a regional finalist is an amazing feeling and I'm extremely grateful for the recognition.”

Anna Lewkowicz, Home Manager, said: “We are very excited at Skirbeck Court for Sasha and Joanne. They both deserve to be recognised for all their hard work and dedication. They are well loved by our residents, and we will be rooting for them on 27 November.”

The East Midlands event is one of ten regional Great British Care Awards that take place before the National Awards Final Ceremony which will be in Birmingham in March 2025.