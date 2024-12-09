Boston care home residents enjoy Christmas party with dancing Santa

HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home, in Boston, Lincolnshire, held their annual Christmas Party event on Thursday, December 5, with their residents, colleagues, relatives and those in the community who were looking to join in the Christmas festivities.

The team transformed the care home for the occasion with Christmas decorations and balloons to create a special party area. Musical entertainment was provided by local legends, The Dream Belles, who sang an array of well-known festive songs that residents enjoyed dancing and singing along to.

Care worker, Rob Welensky, aged 63, who is originally from Zimbabwe, went the extra mile for residents on his day off by dressing up in a Santa suit to provide nostalgic festive cheer for residents. Rob, who has worked at Elmwood House for 13 years, provided a dance performance for residents much to their delight and awe.

The room erupted with laughter and joy as Rob danced along to The Dream Belles songs donning his Santa suit whilst residents clapped their hands and tapped their feet. During the dance breaks, Rob took the time to engage in meaningful chats with residents about their childhood memories from previous Christmases and even handed out Christmas presents to them.

Residents loved spending quality time with Rob, the Dancing Santa. After the entertainment, HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home’s Head Cook, Jayne Izzard, invited everyone to indulge in a tantalising and tasty Christmas buffet selection.

The buffet selection had been created by Jayne and Kitchen Assistant, Susan Wright. As partygoers enjoyed their food a raffle was held, and prizes were presented to winners.

Liliana Barbu, Home Manager at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home, said:

“We enjoyed opening our doors to the local community to welcome them into Elmwood House Care Home to join us for our Christmas Party celebrations. The bond between staff and residents living at Elmwood House was heartwarming to see.

“Thank you for our colleagues, particularly Rob for joining in the festive fun and showcasing the spirit of camaraderie on his day off. Everyone showed how much they care, and residents had so much fun with lots of laughter, joy and precious time spent together.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity for us to engage and connect with our local community and provide festive cheer.”