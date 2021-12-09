Boston food bank among those to benefit from Advent calendar-themed fundraiser

Lincolnshire Co-op's Jeanette Cook.

The Food Bank Advent Calendar at Lincolnshire Co-op encourages people to donate vital supplies at collection boxes in-store or hand them over to food banks after Christmas.

There are 39 food banks participating in the scheme, including the Boston Foodbank at the Blenkin Memorial Hall, in Wormgate.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each day of Advent has been assigned a different item to collect with products ranging from tins of tuna and jars of jam to toothpaste and washing detergent.

Calendars are available in-store, where collection points can be found or online.

Community engagement manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, Sam Turner, said: “The Food Bank Advent Calendar campaign was a great success last year. We saw the community come together to collect almost seven tonnes of products which is the equivalent of over 16,455 meals.

“It would be wonderful to be able to offer the same level of support to food banks this year and any contribution is greatly appreciated.”

In addition to supporting the campaign, Lincolnshire Co-op members can also choose to donate their dividend at the till in food stores – last year, £18,875 was gifted.