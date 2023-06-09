Boston Foodbank makes appeal for support following 73 per cent rise in demand in first part of 2023

Your donations are needed to help Boston’s foodbank keep up with demand as the rising cost of living drives people towards it in ever-increasing numbers.

Boston Foodbank deputy manager Alan Green, volunteer Irene Green, and manager Bob Taylor.

Boston Foodbank has reported a 73 per cent surge in demand for its three-day food parcels in the first four months of this year compared with the same period in 2022.

This follows a 93 per cent rise in 2022 as a whole on the previous year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of the end of April, the foodbank had given out more than 12 tons of goods following 1,500 requests for help. Last year, the tallies came to more than 24 tons and almost 2,500 respectively, putting 2023 well on course to eclipse 2022 for help.

Food parcels for a single person (yellow tag), a couple (blue tag), and a family (green tag).

The charity – which is based in Wormgate and is part of the Trussell Trust – puts the rise in demand down to the cost-of-living crisis.

Alan Green, deputy manager, said in 2021 the foodbank might see six-to-eight people on a ‘fair day’; now, it is more like 25. He described the increase as ‘frightening’.

On the cause, he said: “You get a variety of messages. The cost of living is the main one, of course. The money doesn’t go far enough.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One thing that does not seem to play a part now, though, is the time of year.

“It used to,” Mr Green said, “But now it’s got to the point where people are in need all the time.”

Similarly, there appears to be no particular age group affected.

“We get 17-year-olds, 18 year-olds who are on their own, sometimes homeless, and we get old age pensioners who for one reason or another can’t cope,” Mr Green said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the rise in demand, the foodbank is also experiencing a decline in donations from its supermarket collections – a factor it also puts down to the cost-of-living crisis. In response to these combined challenges, it is appealing for donations of goods, in particular ones it uses most frequently, and also funds to supplement the items.

Last month, to illustrate the issue, it gave out about 3.2 tons of goods, but only took in about 2.2 tons, 0.7 of which had to be bought by itself at a cost of almost £1,000, helped by financial donations from companies and individuals.

“You can see why the need to get both goods and donations in is pretty critical,” Mr Green said.

For information on items that are most in need and to make a donation, visit boston.foodbank.org.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman said: “Both I and this Government are aware on the massive pressures being faced by individuals in the cost of living crisis. Although food banks are independent, charitable organisations, I am truly grateful for the hard work put in by volunteers to help the poorest in our society through these challenging times.

“The Government is delivering a package worth £94 billion this year and next to help households with the cost of living, however there are constantly ongoing talks about what more can be done to ease the strain of financial hardship. For example, at the Autumn Budget last year, the Chancellor announced an extension of 12 months to the Household Support Fund in England which included an additional £1 billion of funding and began on April 1 this year. This boost will help local authorities to provide additional help to the households who need it the most by working with local foodbanks and supermarkets.