Boston Foodbank makes plea for help to continue

Boston Foodbank has given thanks for an increase in food donations following an appeal in The Standard, but called for further support in 2025.

The Wormgate-based charity made a call for help last month, as it contended with a rise in demand and a fall in the amount of food being donated to its cause.

At that time, it was paying for more than half of the items in its food parcels at a cost of £2,700 a month.

Following the article, donations increased, the foodbank reports. However, as it looked ahead, it asked for continued support.

Speaking to The Standard in the run-up to Christmas, Bob Taylor, manager, said: “Firstly, we would like to thank everyone for their generous donations to our Boston Foodbank. Since featuring in The Standard a few weeks ago, our donations have increased and we will be able to cope with the increased number of clients coming in before Christmas.

“However, after Christmas we are expecting an increase yet again during 2025, so we would appreciate your continued support. We have donation bins in Tesco, Asda, Lidl and local Co-ops and if you are able to, a monetary donation is always useful, so we can purchase the items that we are short of.”

In 2022, Boston Foodbank gave out more than 24 tons of food, providing food parcels for almost 2,500 people. In 2023, it fed about 4,200 people – an increase of 71 per cent. In 2024, demand has grown again, it says.

Anyone interested in supporting the foodbank, is invited to visit boston.foodbank.org.uk to find ways of donating, plus more information about the cause.