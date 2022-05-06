Boston Golf Club's Pat Couture and Barbara Vipond progress in Foursomes

Carol and John Gilchrist with the trophies.

Playing at Thorpe Wood golf course against Karen Hiles and Anne Curwen, the match was keenly contested by both pairs.

As the Nene Park players had better handicaps the Boston pair received four shots which they made good use of, winning all four holes where they came into play.

On the back nine Boston were two holes up, increasing their lead on the 10th before the Nene Park players won the next hole.

The Past Captains held their annual lunch.

This pattern continued over the next four holes.

On the 16th Boston halved the hole but it looked like Nene Park would pull one back on the 17th, however Pat held her nerve with a testing putt to half the hole and win the match 2&1.

Boston now progress to the fourth round of the competition.

The Ladies played in the qualifying Coronation Foursomes' half combined handicaps.

Lady Captain Lynn Worthington and Lady President Di Lincoln.

The winning pairing of Lady Captain Lynn Worthington and Lady President Di Lincoln came in with 35 stableford points to qualify for the regional round.

Runners up were Joan Young and Pam Clare with 34 points.

In third were Jenny Geeson and Janet Read on 33 points.

The Ladies played for the Nora Royle Trophy.

The format was a qualifying singles strokeplay competition.

There was an age and handicap limit to be eligible to win the trophy - with age 60 and above playing off a handicap index of 36 or below.

First was Sue Fletcher with a very good score of nett 71, two under par.

Second was Ruth Simpson nett 74 and third Katie Price nett 75.

The Mixed section of the club held the Maple Trophies Betterball Stableford.

The scores were in keeping with perfect weather conditions, and the winners with an exceptional score were Carol and John Gilchrist with 48 points.

In second place were Ruth Simpson and Ian Taylor 46 on points and third were Gary Frost and Olivia Malkinson 45 points.

Janet Read and Russ Delahoy also scored 45 points for fourth, losing out on countback, with Kath Yates and Alan Wingate fifth on 43.