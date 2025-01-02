Boston man jailed after robbing sex worker of £100 fee

Thomas Thorpe, of Botolph Street, Boston.

A Boston man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after using a baseball bat to rob a sex worker of the £100 fee he paid her.

Thomas Thorpe, of Botolph Street, received the sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday December 20.

The court was told the 32-year-old arranged to meet the sex worker at his flat, after agreeing a fee of £100 with the woman via a website.

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said the woman arrived and the pair went into Thorpe’s bedroom, where they began having sex.

Mr Lody told the court they were having intercourse when the woman complained about something which caused him to react aggressively.

“He (the defandant) reacted aggressively.

“He grabbed her by the hair and pushed her back,” Mr Lody continued. “He then got a pair of scissors and scratched her back, demanding his money back,” he added.

The woman’s screams were heard by Thorpe’s father, who was elsewhere in the flat and told his son to ‘leave her alone’.

But Thorpe collected a baseball bat from his living room and continued to demand his cash back from the woman, the court was told.

“He hit her three times with the bat,” Mr Lody explained.

The woman handed over the cash and left the flat, wearing just a pair of trousers and a jacket which was covering the top half of her otherwise naked body, the court was told.

She was advised to contact the police, after seeking help from some friends.

Police would go on to find a small amount of cannabis, along with a cannabis grinder, during a search of Thorpe’s flat.

Thorpe admitted two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, robbery, and possessing cannabis on March 25.

Jon Dee, in mitigation for Thorpe, said his guilty pleas meant the complainant did not have to give evidence in court.

“Fortunately her injuries were not that serious, bruising and scratching,” he told the court.

“I accept she would have been terrified, but she was not alone, there were other people there to give assistance,” he added.

Passing sentence, Recorder John Philpotts told Thorpe he had agreed a fee of £100 for consensual sex with the victim.

Recorder Philpotts said: “Thereafter, things went very badly wrong.

“You scratched her back with scissors demanding your money back,” Recorder Philpotts added. You got a baseball bat and hit her three times to her forearms, again demanding your money back,” he said.