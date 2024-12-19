Boston school is one of five nationwide to be chosen to trial AI-based translation technology

A primary school in Boston has been chosen to trial AI-based kit designed to overcome language barriers in UK classrooms.

Tower Road Academy is one of just five schools nationwide to be selected for the partnership with Pocketalk, a global operator in translation technology.

The Ashlawn Drive school has 268 pupils with EAL (English as an additional language) and 34 languages spoken.

Earlier this year, the business invited schools across the UK to apply for the chance to trial up to 10 of its AI-based direct translators.

The kit can facilitate real-time conversations in more than 84 languages to help EAL children.

The invitation attracted more than 400 entries from early learning settings and primary and secondary schools nationwide.

A spokesman for the programme said: “Tower Road Academy stood out from the competition and was selected by a panel of judges for its desire to use Pocketalk devices, which will play a crucial role in helping EAL students establish meaningful friendships with their classmates, transcending language barriers and promoting cross-cultural understanding.

“Tower Road believes building these connections early on is essential for creating a supportive and harmonious learning environment where all students feel valued and included.”

The academy will now integrate Pocketalk devices into its classrooms and across the school.

The programme was inspired by a successful partnership with a Buckinghamshire primary school, where Pocketalk was used to support a Bulgarian child and their family overcome language barriers.

Jess O’Dwyer, general manager UK at Pocketalk, said: “Following the work we did with a primary school in Buckinghamshire, we quickly saw how effective using a simple translation device can be in learning. Not only in helping those children who speak another language, but also alleviating pressure on teaching resources means that all children – English-speaking and those with EAL – could receive educational support without over stretching resources.”

In the US, Pocketalk has supported more than 500 school districts, she said.

“By launching this UK programme, we’re excited to be part of the solution, helping schools to overcome language barriers and support EAL students more effectively,” she added. “We are looking forward to working with more educational settings in the future and continuing to help open up conversations.”

A spokesman for Tower Road Academy said: “We believe that integrating Pocketalk into our school's resources will aid in bridging the gap for our EAL pupils in terms of accessing the curriculum. This enhanced support will promote academic progress and empower our students to achieve their full potential.

“We are confident that it will have a transformative impact on the learning experiences of our EAL children.”

For more on Pocketalk, visit www.pocketalk.com