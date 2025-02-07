Boston to play host to Festival of Light, featuring award-winning, internationally acclaimed design team

The Projection Studio​ is bringing its expertise in the field of projections to the town as part of Boston Brilliance, Festival of Light.

The free-to-attend event is taking place next Friday and Saturday, February 14 and 15, between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

It will involve images portraying the town’s rich history being projected onto parts of the town centre – Cammacks and Waterstones, in Wide Bargate; Pescod Hall, in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre; the Assembly Rooms, in Market Place, the Sam Newsom Centre and Fydell House, in South Street; and St Botolph’s Church and the nearby footbridge.

The Projection Studio has more than 25 years’ experience in projection mapping, working in the UK and beyond.

The festival, the first of its kind for the town, is a joint project between Boston College, the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership (SELCP), which includes Boston Borough Council, and the Projection Studio.

It has been made possible thanks to £100,000 awarded to the college through the Arts Council’s National Lottery Project Grants, as well as contributions from the SELCP and local businesses.

SELCP and the borough council contributed funding to the project through their Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) project, which aims to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity in the area.

In addition to entertainment for the public, the event is offering creative arts students at Boston College the chance to gain experience in their chosen field.

The learners will cocreate three of the projections, each 10 minutes long, on separate themes.

The remaining installations will be produced by internationally acclaimed artists.

In addition to the artistic collaboration, the event will also provide work experience opportunities for the college’s uniformed public services, travel and tourism, and catering and hospitality learners. Boston College principal and chief executive officer, Claire Foster, said: “I am absolutely delighted that our students have the opportunity to create and collaborate with internationally acclaimed artists on Boston Brilliance, supported by Arts Council England and local businesses.

“This event will breathe new life into our town’s incredible architecture, lighting up our heritage assets, providing vital work placements for our learners and bringing pride to our place.”

Coun Sarah Sharpe, the borough council’s representative on the NPO culture board, said: “It’s so exciting to see that such prestigious artists are contributing to this fantastic project, that will light up Boston with a stunning array of colours and arts in celebration of the rich history of the town.

“I encourage everyone to save the date and support what should be an amazing, unique event, and hopefully see Boston in a completely new light.”

To learn more about the event, which also includes talks, street entertainment, and live performances, visit https://boston-england.co.uk/boston-brilliance

1 . The Projection Studio A preview of Boston Brilliance, Festival of Light from The Projection Studio, involving the town's Assembly Rooms. Photo: The Projection Studio

2 . The Projection Studio An example of The Projection Studio's work at Leeds Civic Hall. Photo: The Projection Studio

3 . The Projection Studio A display The Projection Studio did for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Photo: The Projection Studio

4 . The Projection Studio Another display from The Projection Studio, this time involving Buckingham Palace. This helped mark the late Queen's Golden Jubilee. Photo: The Projection Studio