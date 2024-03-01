Register
Boston Town footballers earn praise for camera gesture

Boston Town players paid for a replacement camera for young photographer Joshua Hallam when his own got smashed.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:14 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 09:30 GMT
The Poachers showed they're all heart after the budding snapper's camera was hit by the ball during their Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final win against Skegness Town.

Josh is a keen student of photography and uploads a lot of his pictures online - so he was understandably upset.

But the Boston Town squad rallied round and presented him with a new camera before their next game at home to Loughborough Students.

Boston Town players present Joshua Hallam with his replacement camera

The team have earned widepread praise for their gesture.

Josh's dad Martyn said: "Thank you so so much. As a family, we are blown away by this."

One supporter Paul Miles described it as a "fantastic gesture from a great community and family-orientated club".

