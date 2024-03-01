Boston Town footballers earn praise for camera gesture
The Poachers showed they're all heart after the budding snapper's camera was hit by the ball during their Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final win against Skegness Town.
Josh is a keen student of photography and uploads a lot of his pictures online - so he was understandably upset.
But the Boston Town squad rallied round and presented him with a new camera before their next game at home to Loughborough Students.
The team have earned widepread praise for their gesture.
Josh's dad Martyn said: "Thank you so so much. As a family, we are blown away by this."
One supporter Paul Miles described it as a "fantastic gesture from a great community and family-orientated club".