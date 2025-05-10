Boston United chairman David Newton says price increases are needed to offset rising costs and to be competitive on the pitch. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Season-ticket prices for Boston United’s 2025-2026 National League season have marginally increased.

Adult tickets will go up by £2 and concessions and U16’s by £1.

Chairman David Newton said prices had been set in line with similar clubs around the league and were needed to offset costs.

"Last season, we tried to minimise any rise in prices to try to help everyone through the cost of living crisis, while still hoping that you would be able to come and support the lads,” he said.

"This year we benchmarked our charges against other similar profile clubs in the National League to ensure that we are on par, but at the same time weighing up the needs of the business.

"Recent increases to the minimum wage; the reduction in business rate relief (from 75% to 25%); the hike in National Insurance tax, and of course the continuing energy price increases really are taking toll on the club, so very reluctantly we do feel that we have no alternative to raise prices.

"This puts us in line with what most clubs were charging last season - which of course are the clubs we are trying to compete with on the pitch.

"Season tickets do reduce the prices to just above £17 for an adult seated ticket and less than £15 for the standing terraces – not too bad for a full afternoon's entertainment still.

"We apologise for having to take this step as we know how hard things are for everyone still, but we do feel it is necessary at this point in time to keep the club moving forward. Hospitality prices and car parking will also rise on a similar basis.

"Thanks again for your ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Jakemans Community Stadium for another season in the National League."

Newton also said increased revenue would also help with Boston going full-time next season.

"The hybrid model has served us well in this transition period, but we believe the move to full-time will give us the best chance of competing at this level going forward.

"That of course comes at a cost, so we have had to review all the income and expenditure of the club.

"A football club is nothing without their fans and ours, as we know, are second-to-none. Thank you.”