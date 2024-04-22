Boutique bed shop DUXIANA opens on Ironmonger Street in Stamford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The brand-new store in Ironmonger Street will boast the latest luxury range of DUX beds, mattresses, furniture and stylish accessories.

The business, which will open from Tuesday to Saturday, is expected to provide around 4 part-time and full-time jobs from the local area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Store owner Paul Allchin said, “The shop, which is constructed in the recognisable local stone and adorned with stylish Roman style pillars outside. DUXIANA is a global leader in luxury sleep solutions and we are so looking forward to opening our doors in Stamford for the first time.”

DUXIANA opening on Ironmonger Street, Stamford.

The 150m2 building, formerly a ladies clothing store before it closed last August, has been totally revamped over the past three months to showcase the brand's latest iconic ranges.

DUXIANA is a global leader in premium bed and furniture solutions with over 300 stores across 35 countries, it also proudly has more than 150 hotel partners worldwide.

Their story began in 1924 when Swedish chocolatier Efraim Ljung, who was struggling with rheumatism and sleep issues went on a business trip to America.

After enjoying a restful night's sleep in Chicago, he decided to dissect the bed and after two years of experimenting the inaugural DUX bed was produced which featured an innovative spring system, responsive to pressure, and weight.

Fast forward almost 100 years and the latest unique coil system in the mattresses offers unparalleled comfort and ergonomic support promoting deeper, longer sleep, favoured by elite athletes, celebrities, and many who value good sleep.

Other pioneering initiatives include the mattress top pad, which is for providing the comfort, and the unique Pascal system that offers customised spring cassette solutions tailored to individual body zones for enhanced comfort and longevity.

This commitment to quality extends to personalised comfort across the DUX range, from the sleek and minimal looking DUX 1001 to the luxurious DUX Xclusive which is finished in handcrafted leather and includes an adjustable lumbar support.

