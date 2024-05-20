Bravo Mon Ami! Nursery celebrates 'Good' Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at an Alford nursery is celebrating their recent Ofsted inspection, with lots of exceptional comments from the inspector.

The Ofsted report for Mon Ami Children’s Nursery in Alford has been published following a visit earlier this year, and the nursery’s staff are “extremely proud” to have been rated as 'Good' once again.

The report praised the nursery for its “open and positive culture” around safeguarding that puts children's

interests first, and the staff were described as feeling “supported with their workload and emotional well-being” by the management, with the manager helping staff to extend their professional development.

Staff and children celebrate Mon Ami's latest inspection report.

The inspector stated in the report that parents say that they are “thankful to staff for bringing on their child's development” and that staff go above and beyond to teach life skills to their children, such as how to share, be kind, and to listen.

Children are keen to join the activities staff plan for them and stay engaged for long periods of time, the report also said, and this positive attitude to learning is due to staff knowing the children well and playing alongside them.

The inspector also noted the nursery’s dedication to the continuation of children’s learning from home and the systems in place to support children with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND), and praised the support provided by management for the staff team, helping them to extend their professional development and supporting their emotional well-being.

The outcome of the inspection was a 'Good' rating, and Kristina Johnson, who manages Mon Ami's Alford setting, said: "We are extremely proud of this positive outcome and would like to thank our wonderful staff team who really do go the extra mile to provide the very best for the children in our care.

"A huge thank you must also go to our parents and families for taking the time to speak to the Ofsted inspector.”