A two-car collision has blocked the A157 in Louth, and you are urged to avoid the area.

The A157 at Welton le Wold. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police have received reports of a serious collision involving two cars on the A157 Lincoln Road, between Welton le Wold and Market Rasen turn offs.

The road is reported to be blocked, and you are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 230 of May 30.