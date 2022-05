The A16 near East Keal and Spilsby is closed.

Police received reports of the accident near Spilsby at 8:02am this morning.

They are warning motorists to avoid the area.

In a tweet by Lincolnshire Police they said: “The road is likely to be closed for the next few hours so please avoid the area if you can.”

Anyone who saw the accident should call 101 quoting Incident 76 of today’s date.