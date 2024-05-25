The B1192 Leagate Road at Coningsby is still closed to traffic after the air crash this afternoon. Photo: RA

The aircraft which has crashed into a field in Coningsby has been confirmed to be a Spitfire.

Earlier this afternoon, emergency services were called to at an incident in Coningsby following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field.

It has now been confirmed that the aircraft involved is a Spitfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the Ministry of Defence said: “We are aware of an incident in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby involving an RAF aircraft.

The B1192 closed at the turning for Tumby Woodside. Photo: RA

"We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved.

"An update will be provided in due course.”

Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.