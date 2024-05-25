BREAKING: Aircraft involved in crash near Coningsby confirmed to be Spitfire
Earlier this afternoon, emergency services were called to at an incident in Coningsby following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field.
It has now been confirmed that the aircraft involved is a Spitfire.
A statement from the Ministry of Defence said: “We are aware of an incident in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby involving an RAF aircraft.
"We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved.
"An update will be provided in due course.”
Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
The MOD has also urged any witnesses to the incident not to post any images online, but to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 221 of May 25.
