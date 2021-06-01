BREAKING: Body of woman and child found in Louth - police appeal to trace man

Lincolnshire police are urgently trying to trace Daniel Bopulton.

A police statement said: “We are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

“Officers were called to an address on the town’s High Holme Road at 8.29pm, last night (31st May), after being informed by our colleagues in the ambulance service.

“Sadly, a woman and a child were found dead at the property.

“An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for any sightings or information that could help us to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.