BREAKING: Elderly man and woman die in Utterby house fire

Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room received a report of a fire at the house on Main Road at around 11.17pm last night (Thursday), and sadly the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
A road closure is in place on the Main Road at the Ludborough crossroads, and the road closure is likely to remain in place throughout the day. Please avoid the area.
Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are now carrying out a joint investigation, and both fire and police remain at the scene.
A further update will be released by police.
If anyone has any information relating to this incident, call police on 101, quoting Incident 552 of 23 June.