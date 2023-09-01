A family of 14 found themselves stranded this afternoon when they arrived at Skegness Railway Station and found it closed.

East Midlands Railway were running no services today due to industrial action by ASLEF - the train drivers union.

The Harrison family from Manchester had just enjoyed a week’s stay at Butlin’s when Lincolnshire World found them at the station at a loss at what to do.

Amongst the family was a 20-week pregnant woman, a boy with serious health issues and two toddlers.

"We had no idea the station was closed today,” said Thomas Harrision. “We are stranded here. There are no replacement services – and in spite of the fact there are four adults and 10 children – one with a life-threatening condition – we’ve had no help from the train service.

"It’s ruined our holiday.”

When we arrived at the station two ocal PCSOs were trying to find help for them – along with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and Bob Walker, who had gone along for an interview with Lincolnshire World regarding the impact of the summer’s EMR dispute on trade in the town.

In the last minute, Mr Walker has informed us that the Vicar of Skegness, the Rev Richard Holden, has come forward with the offer of St Clement’s Hall for the night.

Keith Rescue Dogs have collected the familty’s luggage fron the station and taken it to the hall and the PCSOs have headed to the police station to get blankets.

The Rev Holden has also supplied drinks and cereal for breakfast.

It is understood the family plan to get the first train back to Manchester tomorrow morning (Saturday).

On Saturday, September 2, most EMR routes will be reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 06:30 and 18:30 - with the last departures starting between 15:00 and 16:30.

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary, check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country.