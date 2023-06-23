Register
BREAKING: Man dies in collision on A153 at Dalderby

A man in his 20s has sadly died following a collision on the A153 near Dalderby.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:02 BST
Lincolnshire PoliceLincolnshire Police
Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene of the incident between Horncastle and Dalderby at around 8.45pm last night (Thursday).

The single-vehicle collision involved a white Mercedes, and also saw two other people sustain injuries.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man – a passenger in the vehicle – who lost his life at this incredibly difficult time.

“The investigation into the collision is ongoing and we are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the vehicle before or after the incident.

“We are particularly interested in anyone who may have seen or has footage of the car in the 30 minutes before the incident.”

If anyone has any information or footage relating to the incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 572 of 22 June.

