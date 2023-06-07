A man in his 20s has sadly died following a fatal collision on the A16 in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Grimsby Road, Louth. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Grimsby Road, Louth at around 12.45am today where there was a single vehicle collision involving a silver Rover 75.

It has now been confirmed that a man in his 20s, the driver of the car, has sadly died. His next of kin are aware.

A road closure remains in place on the A16 and the road will re-open later day when investigations by police concludes.