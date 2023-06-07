Lincolnshire Police were called to the Grimsby Road, Louth at around 12.45am today where there was a single vehicle collision involving a silver Rover 75.
It has now been confirmed that a man in his 20s, the driver of the car, has sadly died. His next of kin are aware.
A road closure remains in place on the A16 and the road will re-open later day when investigations by police concludes.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage to call us on 101 and quote incident 5 of 7 June.”