Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies

BREAKING: Man in his 20s dies in fatal collision on A16 Louth

A man in his 20s has sadly died following a fatal collision on the A16 in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).
By Rachel Armitage
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST
Grimsby Road, Louth. Photo: Google MapsGrimsby Road, Louth. Photo: Google Maps
Grimsby Road, Louth. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Grimsby Road, Louth at around 12.45am today where there was a single vehicle collision involving a silver Rover 75.

It has now been confirmed that a man in his 20s, the driver of the car, has sadly died. His next of kin are aware.

A road closure remains in place on the A16 and the road will re-open later day when investigations by police concludes.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage to call us on 101 and quote incident 5 of 7 June.”