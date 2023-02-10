BREAKING NEWS: Collision between motorbike and car near Boston sees road close

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Lincolnshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

A road is currently closed in Kirton this Friday afternoon following a collision between a motorbike and a car.

Lincolnshire Police tweeted a short while ago to say a road closure is in police and motorists should avoid the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They wrote: “We are at the scene of a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Boston Road Kirton, between Nightingale Road and West End Road, Frampton.

"A road closure is in place. Please avoid the area. Incident 235 refers”