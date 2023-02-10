Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

BREAKING NEWS: Collision between motorbike and car near Boston sees road close

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

By Gemma Gadd
34 minutes ago
Lincolnshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
Lincolnshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

A road is currently closed in Kirton this Friday afternoon following a collision between a motorbike and a car.

Lincolnshire Police tweeted a short while ago to say a road closure is in police and motorists should avoid the area.

They wrote: “We are at the scene of a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Boston Road Kirton, between Nightingale Road and West End Road, Frampton.

Most Popular

"A road closure is in place. Please avoid the area. Incident 235 refers”

More on this story as we get it.