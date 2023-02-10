BREAKING NEWS: Collision between motorbike and car near Boston sees road close

A road is currently closed in Kirton this Friday afternoon following a collision between a motorbike and a car.
Lincolnshire Police tweeted a short while ago to say a road closure is in police and motorists should avoid the area.
They wrote: “We are at the scene of a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Boston Road Kirton, between Nightingale Road and West End Road, Frampton.
"A road closure is in place. Please avoid the area. Incident 235 refers”
More on this story as we get it.