Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue are attending large fires at Gayton Top, near Gayton Le Marsh, involving two fields and a quantity of bales.

The service currently has appliances from Louth, Mablethorpe, Spilsby, Binbrook, Market Rasen, Skegness and Alford in attendance.

Smoke is visible for a large distance, and nearby residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed.